Bhubaneswar: In view of the Cyclone Yaas, the Odisha government on Monday has deputed five senior IAS officers in five districts of the state.

The Chief Minister of Odisha has by way of an official order appointed the following IAS officers in the following districts: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj.

The seniors officers shall monitor the cyclone preparedness along with the arrangements for relief operation in the districts.

According to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) no GAD-SER1-IAS-0010-2019-14128/AIS.I, IAS Officer Hemant Sharma shall oversee Kendrapara, IAS Saswat Mishra shall be in charge of Jagatsinghpur, IAS VV Yadav has been appointed in Bhadrak, IAS Vishal Dev shall coordinate Balasore and IAS Suresh Vashishth shall coordinate Mayurbhanj district.

#CycloneYaas | BREAKING: 5 senior IAS officers deployed in different districts for cyclone management, monitoring the situation with relief operations. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/5SesHB5edS — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) May 24, 2021

The depression over East central Bay of Bengal has further intensified into a deep depression and about 540km SSE of Paradip and about 650 km SSE of Balasore.

It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Vigorous organized clouds in associated with the Deep Depression over East central Bay of Bengal.

The Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 6 hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas.

It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.