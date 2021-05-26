Balasore: The landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas commenced at 9 am on Wednesday morning that took place between Bahanaga and Remuna coast of Balasore in Odisha.

The storm has already caused massive damages in Balasore before the process ends as it will continue for three to four hours.

Reportedly, many trees have fallen on roads and on houses due to gusty winds. As a result several main roads in Balasore have been blocked.

Similarly, many people have managed to save their lives as huge trees have devastated many houses. The roads are being cleared and uprooted trees are being removed in Balasore by the district administration on war-footing cyclone Yass.

Cyclone Yaas has crossed north Odisha coast about 20 km south of Balasore from 10:30 am to 11:30 am today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph. It then moved northwestwards & lay centred at 11:30 am over north coastal Odisha about 15 km south-southwest of Balasore, informed IMD.