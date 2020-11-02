Cyber Complex opens in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Cyber Complex has been opened in Bhubaneswar. Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay inaugurated the Cyber Complex.

According to reports, the Cyber Crime Police Station of Odisha Crime Branch in Cuttack has been shifted to Bhubaneswar.

Around 200 police personnel will be given training in the Cyber Complex to conduct investigation into the cybercrimes in the State successfully. Officials of the national cyber cell have been requested to impart the training.

The social media cell of the State police will start its work from the cyber complex within six months, said sources adding that all the modern technology will be used in the complex.

Currently, there are four cyber police stations in the State.

Sources said that cybercrime cases will be probed in all the police stations of the State and one cop from each police station will be given training on the cybercrime investigation.

Over 1500 cybercrime cases were reported in Odisha last year; however, it has gone up to 2000 this year.