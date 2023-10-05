Cuttack: SCB medical to introduce music therapy for ICU patients

The authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have decided to introduce music therapy for the patients undergoing treatment at department of ICUs.

Cuttack: The authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have decided to introduce music therapy for the patients undergoing treatment at department of the intensive care units (ICUs).

The executive body during its meeting reportedly gave a proposal to play instrumental or slow music (bhajans of Lord Jagannath) for critical patients inside the 310 ICUs of various departments. The bhajans sung by noted Odia singer late Bhikari Bal will be played.

Apart from creating a spiritual atmosphere in the ICUs, the bhajans will also create a positive energy in the minds of the patients. Such, music therapy is also expected to provide healing touch to the patients.

According to sources, the hospital authorities have decided to hire a private agency for the projects.

