Cuttack Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Odisha’s Cuttack city reported eleven fresh COVID-19 positive  cases as the tally reaches to 334, said official sources.

The fresh cases includes six from institutional quarantine, three from home quarantine and two are local contact cases.

The details of the fresh COVID-19 cases in Cuttack city are as follows:

 

With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cuttack city rose to 139 with 188 recovered cases and seven succumbed to the deadly virus.

