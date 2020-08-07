Cuttack: 81 more residents diagnosed with COVID19; 38 from Behera Sahi and Malgodown

Cuttack: As many as 81 residents of Cuttack city have been diagnosed with COVID 19 in the last 24 hours, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today.

According to the data shared by the CMC, a total of 81 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus which included 38 alone from the Behera Sahi and Malgodown area of the Silver City.

Out of the 81 cases, 38 cases have been reported from the containment zones, five cases from institutional quarantine, 26 cases are home quarantine while the rest 12 cases are local contacts.

With the detection of the fresh 81 cases, the positive number in the city has now reached at 1470 with 767 active cases.

Here are the complete details of the positive cases reported today: