Curfew time further relaxed in Sambalpur of Odisha

Sambalpur: The curfew time has further been relaxed in Sambalpur of Odisha. Accordingly, the curfew has been relaxed from 7.00 am in the morning to 1 pm and from 3.30 pm in the afternoon to 6 pm in the evening. It was informed by Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das.

As per reports, the curfew time has further been relaxed so as to give a window to the residents of Sambalpur so that they can purchase their essential items within this time.

It is to be noted that curfew has been clamped in Sambalpur following the law and order situation in the city. Before and on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti large-scale violence had been witnessed here and precautionary actions had been taken.

It is worth mentioning here that following the breakdown of the law and order situation during Hanuman Jayanti, section 144 had been clamped in Sambalpur. The internet service was also suspended in Sambalpur till 10 am on April 18.

