Six more arrested in connection with violence in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: At least six more people have been arrested by Police in connection with the Sambalpur violence that took place during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The total number of arrests have increased to 85.

According to reports, three people were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the stone pelting incident that occurred on April 12 and the rest three were arrested for the shop vandalism.

People nabbed these people after checking CCTV Footage of the incident.

Though the curfew is still in effect across the city, but the district administration have decided to relax the curfew from 7.30 am to 11.00 am in the morning and 3.30 pm to 6 pm in the evening from today. The district administration took this decision as the city is gradually limping back to normalcy and also to provide relief to the residents who are facing inconvenience due to the curfew as well. The earlier 2-hour relaxation periods in the morning and evening for buying essentials have been extended.

It is to be noted that following the breakdown of law and order situation during Hanuman Jayanti, section 144 had been clamped in Sambalpur. The internet service was also suspended in Sambalpur till 10 am of April 18.

