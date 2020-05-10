Curfew in Khordha Road

Curfew Imposed At Khurda Railway Station, Surrounding Areas

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: Khurda district administration in Odisha has imposed curfew at Khurda railway station and its surrounding areas.

The district administration imposed curfew as  two trains from Ahmedabad carrying Odia migrants are scheduled to reach at the station this evening.

The curfew which has been imposed from 1 PM today will remain in force till 7 AM tomorrow.

The residents of the area have been advised to remain indoors. Meanwhile, shops and business places have also been shut down.

In the past few days, there has been a huge spike in the cases of Covid-19 in Odisha as Odia migrants returning from outstates have become the carriers of coronavirus influenza and to check the spread of the deadly virus the district administration has imposed the curfew.

The present Covid-19 positvice toll in Odisha stands at 362.

You might also like
State

10 More COVID19 Positive Cases Reported From Odisha, Tally Reaches 362 In The State

State

Intense rain to lash eight Odisha districts

State

Man Bites Off Ear Of Doctor In MKGC Medical College & Hospital At Odisha’s…

State

Sarpanch With Collector’s Power Attacked In Odisha

Comments
Loading...