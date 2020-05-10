Khordha: Khurda district administration in Odisha has imposed curfew at Khurda railway station and its surrounding areas.

The district administration imposed curfew as two trains from Ahmedabad carrying Odia migrants are scheduled to reach at the station this evening.

The curfew which has been imposed from 1 PM today will remain in force till 7 AM tomorrow.

The residents of the area have been advised to remain indoors. Meanwhile, shops and business places have also been shut down.

In the past few days, there has been a huge spike in the cases of Covid-19 in Odisha as Odia migrants returning from outstates have become the carriers of coronavirus influenza and to check the spread of the deadly virus the district administration has imposed the curfew.

The present Covid-19 positvice toll in Odisha stands at 362.