Curfew continues in Sambalpur, 79 persons arrested till now

Sambalpur: At least 30 more persons have been arrested in connection with the Sambalpur violence incident, and the curfew is still in force. There is a heavy security cover in the entire district of Sambalpur.

It is worth mentioning that as many as 79 persons have been arrested in connection to the Sambalpur violence till now. The Odisha DGP is slated to review the law and order situation today, said reliable reports.

It is to be noted that following the breakdown of law and order situation during Hanuman Jayanti, section 144 had been clamped in Sambalpur.

Earlier the DGP had warned that stern action will be taken against the culprits. He also said that efforts are being made to get back normalcy.

There has been an increase in police force deployed keeping in view the law and order situation in Sambalpur. On the other hand internet services have been stopped for two more days so as to check breach in law and order situations that may take place due to rumors or religious hate speeches that spread easily through social media.

Accordingly, internet services will not be available in Sambalpur till 10 am of April 17. That means no one can interact either in WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram. Data service of all the internet provides will remain shut. Broadband dialup system has also been stopped for the time being.

It is to be noted that following the law and order situation on last Wednesday internet services had been stopped in Sambalpur for 48 hours.