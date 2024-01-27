Deep Grace Ekka announces retirement from International Hockey

Bhubaneswar: International Hockey star from Odisha Deep Grace Ekka announced retirement from International Hockey on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle the avid hockey player announced about it.

“It is with immense gratitude and humility that I officially announce my retirement from International Hockey today….”, Deep wrote on her Instagram handle.

She has 150 international caps and has scored 3 international goals.

Deep Grace Ekka was born on 3 June 1994 in Lulkidhi in Sundergarh district of Odisha. At the age of 16, she played at the senior nationals in Sonepat.

In 2011, she played at the National Games in Ranchi. She was also selected for the Junior National Camp and travelled to Bangkok for the Junior Asia Cup.

She helped India win the bronze medal in the U-18 Girls` Asia Cup Hockey Championship at Bangkok, Thailand in 2011.