fine for not using mask in Odisha

COVID19 guideline violation: 49 cases registered, 97 persons fined for not using mask in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has registered as many as 49 cases for violation of COVID19 guidelines. Likewise, 97 persons were fiend for not using mask in Cuttack.

The State police in its Twitter handle informed that 49 cases were registered in different parts of Odisha from morning of April 27 to the morning of April 28.

Out of 49 cases, a total of 44 cases were filed for violation of lockdown rules.

While one case was registered for rumour mongering, no case was registered for violation of home quarantine norms. However, four other cases were registered for other related issues.

In Cuttack, 420 vehicles were seized and 97 persons were fiend for not using mask. The city police also registered 3 cases during enforcement of lockdown to contain COVID19 spread.

