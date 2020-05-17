Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Sunday revised the COVID19 death toll from 5 to 4. The State Health & Family Welfare Department in its Twitter handle clarified that report of one of the two persons who were declared dead due to coronavirus earlier today revealed that he was a COVID suspect and tested negative for the virus.

“The 2nd death of Ganjam district yesterday was suspected Covid. Test report received from the laboratory now is negative for COVID-19,” said that Health Ministry.

With the development, the death cases due to COVID-19 in Odisha now stand at 4.

The 2nd death of Ganjam district yesterday was suspected Covid. Test report received from the laboratory now is negative for COVID-19. Hence total Covid deaths of Odisha stand at 4. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 17, 2020

It is worthwhile to mention here that the first two Coronavirus death cases were reported from Bhubaneswar while the third death case was reported from Ganjam district.

Today, the data shared by the health department revealed that two persons had died due to the disease. However, the fresh update by the department revealed that one of them was a suspected Covid and did not succumb to the disease as he tested negative.

Odisha reported 91 new COVID19 cases today taking the positive tally in the State to 828. The total number of active cases now stands at 627 while 196 persons have been cured from the disease.