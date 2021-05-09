Sambalpur: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between IIM Sambalpur and Sambalpur district administration for the management of Covid in the district.

According to the MoU, two models will be developed by IIM to assist the administration in the management of the Covid situation, keeping in view to a possible third wave.

Two expert teams have been formed for this. The first team will work towards citizen participation in Covid management. The team will work on how to prevent people from infecting other people.

In the second model, the team will develop ways to make the supply chain more effective in hospitals. If implemented properly, Sambalpur district could be a model district across the country.