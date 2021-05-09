Covid Management: IIM Sambalpur Signs MoU With District Admin

By WCE 2
covid management sambalpur

Sambalpur: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between IIM Sambalpur and Sambalpur district administration for the management of  Covid in the district.

According to the MoU, two models will be developed by IIM to assist the administration in the management of the Covid situation, keeping in view to a possible third wave.

Two expert teams have been formed for this. The first team will work towards citizen participation in Covid management. The team will work on how to prevent people from infecting other people.

In the second model, the team will develop ways to make the supply chain more effective in hospitals. If implemented properly, Sambalpur district could be a model district across the country.

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates

State

Odisha Reports 19 Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hrs, See Details

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

State

Odisha Records 10,635 Covid Positives Today, Khurda Highest At 1564

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.