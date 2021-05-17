Covid Infections In Odisha Will Decrease By June: Dr. Niroj Kumar Mishra

By WCE 2
covid in odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The daily Covid infection rate will decrease considerably by starting of June said Dr. Niroj Kumar Mishra, a Bhubaneswar based expert on Covid treatment.

The doctor also added that the daily infection will fall below ten thousand by May 31.

Dr. Mishra also informed that the infection chances in the villages of Odisha is rising hence the focus should be shifted to the villages.

This trend of rising covid infection in villages is dangerous as the testing facilities or isolation centers or the covid appropriate behaviour is lacking.

The doctor also added that presently Covid infections have entered a plateau phase.

