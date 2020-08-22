Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as nine more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

3 deaths reported from Cuttack district, 2 from Sundargarh district and 1 each from Ganjam, Balangir, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts.

The death details are as follows:

1.A 28 year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetess.

2. A 50 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 70 year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes, Carcinoma Gall Badder.

4.A 51 year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes,Hypertension & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

5.A 60 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Sepsis .

6.A 53 year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7.A 51 year old male of Raygada district.

8. A 54 year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9.A 60 year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Dilated Cardiomyopathy & Right pleural effusion.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 399