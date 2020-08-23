COVID Deaths Crosses 400 Mark In Odisha, 10 Succumb To The Virus

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths are reported from Ganjam district, two each from Rayagada and Cuttack district and one each from Gajapati and Bolangir district.

The deaths detailed list are as follows:

A 47 year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes. A 87 year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hypertension, Old Cerebro Vasular Accident. A 75 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypothyroidism, Chronic Kidney Disease & Old Cerebro Vasular Accident. A 45 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes. A 60 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease . A 61 year old male of Ganjam district. A 70 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, morbid obesity. A 58 year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes. A 56 year old male of Rayagada district. A 45 year old male of Rayagada district.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 409