Covid Cases On The Rise! Bhubaneswar Sees 111 Positives In 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed that as many as 111 new COVID positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle said that a total of 111 new COVID positive cases including 95 local contacts and 16 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 166 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 1,09,330.

Meanwhile, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 3372.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today:

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24hrs under the BMC area on

6th October (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/eLhx4OrA00 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 6, 2021

It is noteworthy that with the rise in Covid cases, containment zones have made a come back in Bhubaneswar.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared an apartment near Forest Park as a containment zone following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases.

Report says, the containment restrictions have been clamped at Rajendra Vihar apartment in Forest park to ensure that there is no further spread of COVID-19 infection. The movement of people will be restricted and nobody will be allowed to enter and go out of the containment zone in larger public interest, notice issued by BMC.

Restrictions imposed by BMC:

No public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. All the Government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed forthwith. BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the containment zones.

