Containment zone back in Bhubaneswar following surge in Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared an apartment near Forest Park as a containment zone following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases.

Report says, the containment restrictions have been clamped at Rajendra Vihar apartment in Forest park to ensure that there is no further spread of COVID-19 infection. The movement of people will be restricted and nobody will be allowed to enter and go out of the containment zone in larger public interest, notice issued by BMC.

Restrictions imposed by BMC:

No public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. All the Government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed forthwith. BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the containment zones.



