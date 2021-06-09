Bhubaneswar: Eight districts of Odisha likely to be unlocked in lieu of lower TPR. These eight districts have positivity rate lower than 5 per cent while active cases in each of the districts are less than one thousand.

Many districts of Odisha are showing diminishing Corona graph in positivity rate. Positivity rate is under 5 per cent in 12 districts. Out of that 9 districts of Western Odisha have positivity rate lower than 5 per cent. These districts are Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Deogarh. Lock down restricts likely to be lifted in these districts.

Coming to South Odisha, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts have positivity rate lower than 5 per cent. As per reports, Odisha government is considering on Unlock in these districts.

Daily positivity number is less than 100 in 11 districts. It is to be noted that Chief Minister yesterday had reviewed Covid situation. He is reportedly thinking about phased Unlock in the State.

Green zone districts may see Unlock soon. Eight districts have both, lower positivity rate as well as they are in green zone in lieu of active cases. Unlock can be expected in these 8 districts.