Caged in CCTV: 3 miscreants loot shop in Bhubaneswar, owner gives a dose

Bhubaneswar: As many as three miscreants managed to loot a shop at Tankapani road in the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday night. Following the crime, the shop owner gave them a dose. The whole incident has been recorded in CCTV.

As seen in the CCTV footage, first 2 miscreants try to break the shutter of a shop near the Sai temple in Tankapani road. Later, another miscreant join them in execution of the crime.

It was further seen in the footage that as the three were trying to flee from the scene on the bike after executing the theft, the shop owner rushes to the scene and beats up them with an iron rod. However, the thieves still manage to flee.

Later the shop owner called PCR. However, he has complained that the PCR did not reach on time.

It is to be noted that lock down has been imposed in the State in the wake of Covid pandemic. Yet miscreants are seen executing crimes.

