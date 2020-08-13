Bhubaneswar: In view of COVID-19 situation, the Commissionerate police today informed that no permission has been given to puja committees to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic there’re restrictions on large religious congregations. So, no permission has been given to Puja Mandaps to celebrate Ganesh Puja at community level. Even Ganapati festival in Mumbai isn’t taking place this year. All are requested to cooperate. — COMMISSIONERATE POLICE (@cpbbsrctc) August 13, 2020

The Cuttack district administration had earlier banned organisation of Ganesh Puja this year.