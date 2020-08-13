Covid-19 Puts Break On Ganesh Puja Celebrations In Twin Cities This Year

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In view of COVID-19 situation, the Commissionerate police today informed that no permission has been given to puja committees to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Commissionerate police via a tweet informed that, In view of COVID-19 pandemic there’re restrictions on large religious congregations. So, no permission has been given to Puja Mandaps to celebrate Ganesh Puja at community level. Even Ganapati festival in Mumbai isn’t taking place this year. All are requested to cooperate.

The Cuttack district administration had earlier banned organisation of Ganesh Puja this year.

