Covid 19 Odisha Update: 553 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: As on August 17, Odisha has registered another 553 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,11,947.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (165 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
165 from Sundargarh
63 from Khordha
46 from Bargarh
40 from Mayurbhanj
35 from Bolangir
26 from Nuapada
24 from Nabarangpur
22 from Sambalpur
16 from Anugul
14 from Cuttack
14 from Sonepur
10 from Koraput
9 from Baleswar
9 from Jajapur
8 from Gajapati
8 from Jharsuguda
8 from Rayagada
4 from Deogarh
4 from Kandhamal
4 from Puri
3 from Jagatsinghpur
2 from Bhadrak
2 from Kendrapara
1 from Ganjam
16 from State Pool
Odisha reported 280 fresh covid-19 cases on Tuesday including 40 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 165 are quarantine cases while the rest 115 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2981 active cases in the State.