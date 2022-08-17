Covid 19 Odisha Update: 553 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 17, Odisha has registered another 553 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,11,947.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (165 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

165 from Sundargarh

63 from Khordha

46 from Bargarh

40 from Mayurbhanj

35 from Bolangir

26 from Nuapada

24 from Nabarangpur

22 from Sambalpur

16 from Anugul

14 from Cuttack

14 from Sonepur

10 from Koraput

9 from Baleswar

9 from Jajapur

8 from Gajapati

8 from Jharsuguda

8 from Rayagada

4 from Deogarh

4 from Kandhamal

4 from Puri

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Ganjam

16 from State Pool

Odisha reported 280 fresh covid-19 cases on Tuesday including 40 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 165 are quarantine cases while the rest 115 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2981 active cases in the State.