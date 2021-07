Covid-19 death toll nears 500 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, 389 new cases in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 389 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in last 24 hours as on July 9, 2021.

Out of the 389 positive cases detected, 69 are quarantine cases while 320 are local contact cases.

As on Friday, the recovered cases registered is 358. Considering today’s development the recovered cases have reached to 91,349. The total cases of the virus is 93,077 while the active cases are 1210.

Till date, the death toll is the city has reached 497.