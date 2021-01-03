Couple Commit Suicide Eight Days After Marriage In Nabarangur Of Odisha

Nabarangur: In a shocking incident, a couple committed suicide eight days after their marriage at Badakhadka village under Umerkote police limits of Nabarangur district of Odisha today.

According to reports, one Tuleswar Majhi had married a girl eight years ago. However, both of them were living under severe mental pressure as they were not having any baby despite taking all steps.

However, Tuleswar had allegedly eloped with his niece Urmi Gond of Gatiguda village. After staying somewhere for a week, the couple had returned to the village.

Urmi’s family members had gone to meet her after knowing that she had returned to the village with Tuleswar. However, as Tuleswar and Urmi did not open the door, they broke open the door with the help of the locals.

As the door was opened, they found both Tuleswar and Urmi dead, and their bodies were hanging with a towel from the ceiling of the house.

Umerkote police went to the village after getting information about the matter. They retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Umerkote Community Health Centre for autopsy. However, the autopsy could not be conducted as it was already evening.

The bodies of Tuleswar and Urmi will be handed over to their family members after completion of the postmortem tomorrow, said sources.