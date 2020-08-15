Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unfurled the National Flag at Exhibition Ground here on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

CM Patnaik addressed the State in presence of COVID warriors who were special guests at the State-level Independence Day celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister paid tribute to freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives in freedom movements and Corona Warriors who are playing a significant role in fight against COVID-19 in the State.

“India is now fighting a battle against COVID19. I pay tributes to the Corona Warriors of the State who are playing a crucial role in this fight. Odisha government has set up dedicated COVID hospitals as saving each life is our top priority. Due to dedication of the Corona Warriors, overall COVID19 recovery rate is high in Odisha while the death rate lowest in the country,” said the CM Naveen Patnaik.