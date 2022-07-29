CM Naveen Patnaik to embark on 4-day visit to Delhi From August 5

By WCE 2
odisha cabinet meeting

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik to go on for a four-day visit to Delhi from August 5, 2022, according to reliable sources.

CM Patnaik will attend National Committee Meeting for “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and seventh NITI Ayog’s Governing Council Meeting.

CM Naveen Patnaik will take part in the National Committee Meeting that has been organised for the purpose of “ Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.” The meeting will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and Governors of different states.

The Chief Minister will also attend the 7th operational meeting of NITI Ayog on 7th August. Most probably, the Chief Minister will be back to Bhubaneswar on August 8.

