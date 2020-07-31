Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today launched the Odisha Agni-Shama Seva online portal for issuance of Fire Safety Certificates to different categories of buildings through online mode.

As many as eight services would be available to the public through online mode. The Chief Minister has asked the Fire Service Department to include all other services by 2nd October this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “I am delighted to launch Odisha Agni-Shama Seva Online Portal today for issuance of Fire Safety Certificates to different categories of buildings on online process. This will enhance efficiency, improve transparency and help provide timely services without actual human interaction.”

” This is a priority area of my Government under 5T Initiatives that aim at bringing Transformation in governance through parameters of Technology, Teamwork, Transparency and Time,” he said.

” I understand that with launching of this portal, eight services could be availed by the citizens on online mode to obtain Fire Safety Certificates for high rise buildings, multiplexes, shopping malls and clinical establishments etc.The remaining services mandated should also be integrated in the portal and be made available to the citizens before 2nd October, 2020 as per our commitment to the people of the State, the Chief Minister added.

Patnaik also appreciated Odisha Fire Services personnel for the massive restoration work taken up in our neighbouring state West Bengal during super cyclone Amphan in May 2020 amid the fear of Covid 19 pandemic.

” Your humane gesture was again distinctly evident when the personnel volunteered to donate plasma for the treatment of critical Covid patents. You now prove that you are not just public servants, you are the true agents of change for our Nation,” he said to the Odisha Fire Services personnel.

The Chief Minister wished that the Odisha Fire Services would continue to adopt technological innovations in the interest of public service and bring about transformational changes in the public delivery system.

On his part, Minister Captain Dibya Sankar Mishra said the Fire Service Department has been providing an impressive service in disaster response. It will be developed into a multi-sector disaster response force.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that providing online approval to general public is a significant step forward in providing hassle free services to the public.

D.G. Fire Services. IG Fire Services, Development Commissioner, Principal Secretary Home, Secretary to CM (5-T), Secretary ET & IT and senior officers of Fire Services Department were present on the occasion.