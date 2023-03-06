Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Recruitment 2023: Notification issued for over 1000 vacancies

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha invites Online Applications from the prospective candidates for filling up 1010 posts of Principals and Teachers of different disciplines in OAVs by direct recruitment.

Interested candidates are required to apply online through website www.oav.edu.in at the link available on this website.

The candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria and other terms & conditions stipulated in the advertisement before applying online for the posts. No other means/modes of submission of applications will be accepted. Interested applicants are advised to visit the website regularly for further instructions/notice/updates in this regard.

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Recruitment 2023 important dates:

Opening Date for online registration of applications: 07/03/2023

Last Date for Completion of Online Registration: 06/04/2023 17:00 Hrs

Last Date of submission of Online Fee as applicable through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking: 08/04/2023 23:45 Hrs

Click here to read the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Recruitment 2023 notification.