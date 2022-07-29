CM Naveen Patnaik flags off Mo E- RIDE and E-BUS in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday flagged off the Mo E- RIDE and E-BUS in the capital city of the state.

The Capital Regional Urban Transport (CRUT) organized a flag-off of the electric vehicles of CRUT – Mo E-Ride and E-Bus by the Chief Minister.

The flag-off ceremony of the Electric Vehicles of CRUT – Mo E-Ride and E-Bus was held at the Airport Road in Bhubaneswar today evening.

It is to be noted that these vehicles are zero emission pollution free electric buses for a greener environment.