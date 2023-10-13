CM Naveen Patnaik asks administration to ensure safe return of Odia workers held captive in Laos

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the reports of 35 Odia workers who are said to be held captive in Laos, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the administration to ensure their safe return.

As per the direction of Chief Minister, the Labour Commissioner has taken up the issue with Indian embassy at Laos. The Embassy authorities have informed that they are in touch with the labourers and all necessary steps will be taken for their safe return to India.

It is to be noted here that 35 workers from Kendrapara district have been allegedly held captive by their employer in Attapeu province of Laos. The matter came to light after the workers sent videos of their plight to the families.

In the video, the stranded workers alleged that they are being tortured physically and mentally by their employer.