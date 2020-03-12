Clerk Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe In Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: Today Narayan Sahoo a clerk of Bhakta Madhu Vidya Pitha, Cuttack has been caught red-handed by the Officers of Vigilance Cuttack Division.

The incident happened while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.5000/- from the complainant Sri Sumanta Kumar Dhanik

Sumanta, an assistant teacher in Bhakta Madhu Vidya Pitha of Cuttack  was forced to pay a bribe for his arrear bill of Rs 43,000/- .

The bribe amount has been recovered at the spot and seized.

In this connection Cuttack Vigilance has registered a case.

Further investigations on.

