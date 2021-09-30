Class IX student commits suicide in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist: Denial to play mobile game suspected reason of suicide

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a student committed suicide on Thursday in Anandapur area of Keonjhar district. The incident took place in Indupura village under Ghasipura police limits in the district. Denial to play Free Fire game is suspected reason of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Soumyaranjan Jena, son of Chagulu Jena of Indupura village. He was a Class IX student at the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Salapada.

As per reports, after returning from School today, Soumya started playing game in the mobile. However, as his examination had been scheduled for tomorrow, his mother asked him not to play the game.

Later, Soumya went to the roof top and allegedly committed suicide with the help of a towel (gamuchha), his mother said. He was then rushed to the hospital, but the doctors there declared him dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following death of the student.

It is to be noted that earlier in July this year, a Class X student from Keonjhar district had turned mentally ill after not getting chance to play online game Free Fire as the mobile phone went out of order. The incident took place in Akhupal village in Harichandanpur area of the district.

The 15-year-old son of Kuanr Khanda of Akhupal village, a Class X student at the Manoharpur High School had been given a mobile phone to attend the online classes. However, practically the boy was doing less number of online classes and was often playing free fire online game on the mobile. Few days back the mobile went out of order for which he did not get chance to play the online game. He reportedly missed playing the game so much that he became mentally ill.

Accordingly, he was admitted to the Keonjhar District Head Quarter Hospital for treatment. But, as his health condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.