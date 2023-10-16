Chattisa Nijoga meeting to be held in Puri today

Puri: Chattisa Nijoga meeting will take place today in Puri said reports on Monday. The sevayats of all the Nijogas will be present in the meeting.

The said meeting will be held at Niladri Bhakti Bhawan in Puri at 5 pm. According to reports, the Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das will preside over the meeting.

Earlier, in the policy sub-committee meeting, the final Kartik month policy will be decided. The ‘Bala Bhoga’ ritual and offering will be discussed and emphasis will be placed on streamlining it.

Likewise, the ‘Habishiali’s’ care and ‘Mahaprasad’ supply system will be discussed. On the other hand, on October 28, a special policy will be adopted in the temple for the lunar eclipse.

Puri district administration had begun the online registration for the ‘Habishyalis’ (the women who observe fast in the holy month of Kartik) from October 3, 2023.

The Habishyalis can register themselves online on the website on or before October 20. They also can call the concerned officials, for which different numbers have been released. The four numbers are of the District Culture Officer (9692720594), District Information and Public Relations Officer (9437 302618), District Sports Officer (9437 30268), and District Office (06752-22264).