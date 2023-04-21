Chandan Jatra, construction of Chariots to begin from Akshay Trutiya tomorrow in Puri

Puri: The 21 day long Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in the holy city of Puri in Odisha will commence tomorrow on the occasion of Akshaya Trutiya. Also, as per the tradition, the work for construction of the three chariots will begin tomorrow on Akshay Trutiya.

All preparations have been made for the ‘Bahara’ (outside) Chandan Jatra this year. For this the repair work as well as colouring, of the ‘Nanda’ and ‘Bhadra’ boats are going on. The Chitrakar servitors are colouring the Chandana Ghara, Mandira Ranga.

Also, in the Srimandira office, the work of the tailors has also started in the leadership of the Darji Sardar by giving Mahaprasad, coconut, lamp and incense sticks.

The Darji servitors will stitch 17 seja, 21 Mandi, 2 mridanga mandis, 2 palinki chali, a taraasa, sword, knife and 3 silver alatas. Besides, they will also make Chandua, Pataka (flag), white Chapa Mandali and red Chapa mandala.

All these things will be made and handed over to the Srimandira Administration on the previous day of Akshya Tritiya.

Ahead of Chandan Yatra Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, other police officials and servitors went to Narendra tank to review the work. During Chandan Yatra, 2 ASPs, 3 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 25 Sis will be deployed along with 8 platoon forces.