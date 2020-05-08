CBSE Exam Dates 2020: Pending 10th 12th Board Exams In July!

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct the pending 10th and 12th board exams in first two weeks of July, reported NDTV. The results are expected to be announced in August, it added.

The CBSE is most likely to conduct the exams ahead of the engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) and the medical entrance exam (NEET). While the JEE Mains will be held from July 18 to July 23, the NEET is slated to be held on July 26.

The CBSE exams were held till March 18 and got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

While exams for over 80 subjects are pending, the board has however decided to conduct the exam for 29 main subjects only.

The board is yet to take a final decision on whether to conduct the exams for students of foreign countries or not.