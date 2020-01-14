Cash worth Rs 12 lakh, gold ornaments looted at gunpoint in Kalahandi

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhawanipatna: Throwing an open challenge to police armed miscreants looted Rs 12 lakh along with gold jewellery worth over lakhs from a house in Bhairipali village under Jaypatna block last night.

The loot which took place late last night at the house of one Sourabh Jain witnessed the involvement of 4-5 masked burglars who first thrashed his family members mercilessly and then threatened at the gunpoint.

Related News
State

5 houses gutted, 2 families rendered homeless in village…

State

Odia youth jumps to death from Bengaluru apartment, family…

State

States Cannot Relax Fines For Traffic Offenders Says Centre

State

Auto-rickshaw overturn leaves 3 critical in Odisha

Gold ornaments weighing over 300 grams were taken away by the miscreants from the spot.

Acting upon the intimation, Jaypatna Police rushed to the spot today morning and carried out the preliminary investigation with the help of the scientific team and sniffer dog.

Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar has rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

 

You might also like
State

5 houses gutted, 2 families rendered homeless in village fire in Cuttack

State

Odia youth jumps to death from Bengaluru apartment, family claims murder

State

States Cannot Relax Fines For Traffic Offenders Says Centre

State

Auto-rickshaw overturn leaves 3 critical in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.