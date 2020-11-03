Malkangiri: After months in the case of death of Malkangiri Collector’s Personal Assistant (PA) Deba Narayan Panda, the deceased’s wife Banaja Panda has moved to the Court of District & Sessions Judge (SDJM) and filed a murder case against Collector Manish Agarwal and four others.

Sources said that, the next hearing in this case has been fixed on November 11.

Notably, Banaja Panda, had lodged a police complaint after her husband went missing on December 27 last year.

The police then launched a search operation and found Panda’s body near Satiguda dam on Dec 28, 2019 .

Recently, Southern range DIG had visited Malkangiri to investigate into the matter.