Bhubaneswar: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for Bharat Bandh on February 26 over Goods and Services Tax (GST) and hold ‘Chakka Jam’ (road blockade) on the same day.

Nearly 40, 000 trade associations, representing eight crore traders of the country, have extended support to the Bharat bandh call. All state level-transport associations have confirmed their support for the bandh in protest of the fuel price hike.

The nature of the movement is to reject booking and movement of all E-Way Bill oriented goods for one day. All transport companies are asked to park their vehicles between 6 am to 8 pm as a symbolic protest.

All transport godowns will display the protest banners. All customers will be approached by transport companies not to book or load any goods on February 26th, 2021,” said Mahendra Arya, National President AITWA.

Transporters across the country have been using the latest amendment in the GST laws, which have halved the validity of the E-way bill, from 100 km per day to 200 km per day. For small and medium transporters the new rule has meant a higher and costly compliance burden, with penalties running into lakhs of rupees.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, “AITWA has been writing letters to the Government of India mainly on issues of impracticable E-way bills under GST and unviable pricing policy of diesel.”

“AITWA demands abolishing the E-way bill as the newly introduced E-invoice is good enough for preventing tax evasion. Vehicles may be tracked by the Government using Fast-Tag connectivity to E-invoice. Transporters should not be subject to any penalty by the Government for any time-based compliance target of transit. Diesel prices should be reduced and mechanisms need to be discussed and created with the Transport Industry for future regulation. Diesel prices should be equalized across the length and breadth of the nation,” he added.