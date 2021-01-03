Bihar Staff Nurse Vacancy 2021: Bumper Recruitment Begins; Apply Soon

Bumper recruitment has been started by the State Health Committee, Bihar for the posts of Staff Nurse in hospitals. As per the notification, a total of 4,102 posts of staff nurses are being recruited.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of the department statehealthsocietybihar.org.

According to the official notification issued by the department, the selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20 thousand. Before applying, candidates can read the official notification related to the recruitment available on the website by clicking on the link given below.

Educational Qualifications:

In order to apply for the post of Staff Nurse, it is mandatory to have GNM (General Nurse and Midwifery) course and candidate registered with Nursing Council from any nursing school/institute recognized by the Nursing Council of India or, B.Sc Nursing from any recognized institute and it is mandatory for the candidate to be registered with Nursing Council.

The applicant should have passed the post basic B.Sc nursing course from any recognized institute and registered with the Nursing Council.

This will be the age limit:

Unreserved / EWS: 37 years

BC / MBC (Female / Male): 40 years

SC / ST (Female / Male): 42 years

Unreserved / EWS (Female): 40 years

