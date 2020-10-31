Up Teacher Vacancy 2020: Recruitment For More Than 15000 Posts Underway; Apply Soon

Bumper Recruitment Of Government Teacher For More Than 15000 Posts Begins; Apply Soon

In what can be considered as a golden opportunity for the youth who are dreaming of becoming teachers, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification almost after four years to recruit more than 15000 TGT and PGT school teachers in the state.

The application process, which started from Thursday, is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board to fill the vacant posts of teachers in the state government schools.

Check complete information related to the job below.

Post Details:

Total Number of Posts – 15,508

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – 12,913 posts

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) – 2,595 posts

Important Dates:

Starting date for online application – 29 October, 2020

Last date for online application (Part-1) – 27 November 2020

Last date for submission of application fee – 27 November 2020

Last date for online application (Part-2) – 30 November 2020

Age Limit:

The minimum age of a candidate to apply for these posts should be 21 years.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should have graduated in subjects related to any recognized university and B.Ed. or LT. Or B.T. degree is compulsory.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates go to the official website to apply or download the notification from the following link and read it. Become aware of all the information and complete the application process. For further information, see further notification.

Selection Process:

Selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

Application fee:

For General / OBC category – Rs 750

For EWS / SC category – Rs 450

For ST class – Rs 250

Click here for the official website.

Click here to download the notification.

Click here to apply online.