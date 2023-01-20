Bullet catches fire in Bhubaneswar of Odisha

A bullet Motorcycle caught fire in the capital city of Odisha today afternoon. However, the flame was doused after some time. The incident took place in Siripur area of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the rider had kept the Bullet on the roadside when somehow it caught fire. Soon it was seen that flames engulfed mainly the upper portion of the Bullet while hundreds of people were witnessing it on the spot.

After getting alerted, the fire fighters reached the spot and doused the fire.

The reason as to how the vehicle caught fire is yet to be ascertained. However, fortunately nobody was harmed due to this fire accident.