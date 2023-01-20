2 killed, 5 critical as bus overturns on ghat road in Odisha’s Ganjam dist: Watch

Berhampur: In a tragic incident a passenger bus overturned on the ghat road of Ganjam district in Odisha on Friday. Two persons were killed while 5 others susutained critical injury in this accident. The road mishap took place in the Kanakata ghati road under Jarada Police limits in the district.

As per reports, a private bus named Raghunath Travels was on its way to Jarada of Patrapur Block from Rayagada of Gajapati district when it met the accident near Kanakata ghati.

As many as two persons were killed on the spot while five others sustained critical injury due to the accident. The two deceased persons are said to be from Mohana area of Gajapati district.

After getting alerted, Police rushed to the spot and sent the injured passengers to Patrapur hospital, informed the IIC.

Further information awaited.