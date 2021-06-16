BSF Recruitment 2021: Get BSF jobs without exam, check details

BSF Recruitment 2021

There is a golden opportunity for the people who aspire to get a job in the Border Security Force (BSF). For this, the BSF has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Specialist doctors and GDMOs (General Duty Medical Officers) in all hospitals.

The interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of BSF, bsf.gov.in. Candidates for these posts can appear for walk-in-interview from June 21, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

A total of 89 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment (BSF Recruitment 2021) process, out of which 27 are for the posts of Specialist and 62 for GDMO.

Vacancy Details for BSF Recruitment 2021

Important Date:

  • Walk-in-Interview Date: 21 to 30 June 2021
Name and number of posts:

  • Specialist: 27 Posts
  • General Duty Medical Officer: 62 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Specialist: Candidate should have Post Graduate Degree/Diploma. Also, Graduate candidates should have 1 year experience in relevant subject while Diploma candidates should have 2 years experience.
  • General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO): Candidates should have MBBS degree with internship experience.

Salary for BSF Recruitment 2021:

  • Specialist: Rs 85,000.
  • General Duty Medical Officer: Rs 75,000.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.

