The online application for the recruitment of the post of Fire Engineer by the State Bank of India (SBI) has started.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply from today onwards on the official website of SBI.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021vacancy details:

Important dates:

Date of issuing notification: June 14, 2021

Beginning of submission of online application: June 15, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: June 28, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Fire Engineer: 16 Posts

Educational Qualification:

BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR

B.Tech / B.E. (Safety & Fire Engineering) OR

B.Tech / B.E. (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) OR

B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution or Equivalent Four-year degree in fire safety from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution OR

Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR

Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

How to apply: The eligible and interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 28 June 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Online application fee: The candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750.

