BSE releases Odisha HSC 10th Exam 2023 admit cards, here’s how to download

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) released the Odisha HSC 10th Exam 2023 admit cards on Tuesday. The admit cards of High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama & State Open School Certificate (SOSC) candidates have been uploaded in the BSE website.

According to the Controller of Examinations, the admit cards have to be downloaded by the Head of institutions and distributed to the concerned candidates. However, the Correspondence Course candidates can download their Admit Cards by logging in with their names and Father’s name.

At the end of this story, you will get the direct links to download the admit cards.

The BSE also uploaded information regarding the class X, HSC, Summative Assessment-II in the website. The head of the institution of all secondary schools can download the information sheet from the website.

The school authorities can log in with the school code to find out how many students have filled up their forms for the Odisha HSC 10th Exam 2023 and the centre to which the school is attached.

As they login, the authorities also can know whether the school has been selected as an examination centre or nodal centre or evaluation centre.

It is to be noted here that the annual matric exams will be held between March 10, 2023 and March 17, 2023.

Links to download Odisha HSC 10th Exam 2023 admit cards: