BSE Odisha refutes rumors of Matric maths question paper leak

Bhubaneswar: Hours after reports of alleged leak of Odisha matric examination the BSE Odisha today clarified saying that no question paper was leaked, said reliable reports.

In reaction to the allegation, BSE said that students need not worry. It is to be noted here that several students, who were appearing the annual exam were tensed relating to the leak of Maths question paper.

It is further worth mentioning that, The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) completely refuted the leak of question papers. The Board has taken appropriate steps for complete security the students need not worry about it.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is conducting the Matriculation examination across the state. The Board has installed AI (artificial intelligence)-based CCTV cameras installed in over 600 sensitive centres for strict management and to stop cheating during the exam.

During the second day of Odisha Class X high school certificate (HSC) examination, the AI cameras caught several cases of mismanagement and students cheating in the exam halls.

AI camera for Odisha matric exams to be used for the first time ever. The Board of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has taken a historic diction to use the Artificial intelligence (AI) during the annual matric exams 2023-2024, informed BSE Vice President Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

According to Mohanty, AI cameras will be used to monitor the annual HSC matric exam which began from February 20 and will continue till March 4, 2024. Any irregularity or mismanagement takes place anywhere can be seen or known directly from the board office.

Elaborate arrangements are being done to check malpractice during the annual exam. The squads will be regulated through Global Positioning System (GPS) devices.