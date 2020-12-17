murder in odisha
Representational image (File Photo)

Brutal Murder In Odisha’s Jharsuguda, Severely Disfigured Body Spotted On The Road

By WCE 2

Jharsuguda: A gruesome murder has been reported from Sundargarh-Kanika road under Lakhanpur police limits of Jharsuguda district in Odisha on Thursday.

The brutally disfigured body of a man was seen lying on the road early this morning. Locals say the deceased was murdered and then his body was run over by a vehicle.

According to reports, the deceased is yet to be identified as the body and face has been brutally disfigured.

The Lakhanpur police has launched a probe into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

