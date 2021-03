Cuttack: The Central Intelligence Department has seized brown sugar in Cuttack and arrested one drug peddler in this connection today.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Hussain from Jaleswar. He has been arrested from near Baliyatra field in Cuttack.

As much as 225 grams of brown sugar was seized from him in the raid.

The estimated worth of the seized brown sugar is Rs 23 Lakh.