Boyfriend sets minor girlfriend ablaze in Odisha!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: In a heinous incident, a youth reportedly set his minor girlfriend ablaze at Talasara village under Subdega police limits of Sundergarh district today.

According to source, the half-burnt body of the minor girl was found from the house of the youth, with whom she had alleged love affair.

Subdega police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident and seized the half-burnt body of the girl and started an investigation into the matter.

Family members of the minor girl, meanwhile, alleged that she has been murdered by the youth.

More details awaited.

